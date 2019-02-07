Public urged to exercise caution as Storm Erik triggers orange wind warning for Galway

The Galway public is being urged to exercise caution as Met Eireann issues an orange wind warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Erik tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour in counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal from 5 tomorrow morning.



Met Éireann has advised that the highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where values of up to 130 kilometres an hour may be exceeded at times.

The warning is in place from 5am tomorrow until 1pm.

This weather alert coincides with the current period of high tides.

Galway city council’s weather assessment team has reviewed and analysed information available from tides tables, Met Éireann and the OPW tide and surge site and have been in contact with the Galway Harbour master.

In a statement to FYI Galway, the local authority states crews will be on stand-by and will be mobilised, if necessary, to deal with localised flooding that may occur due to heavy rainfall.

The Coast Guard has called on the public and all mariners to heed the weather warning and take appropriate action.

Users of smaller vessels are being urged to pay particular attention to the weather warnings.

The general public is asked to be mindful of the risks on exposed areas in particular piers, walkways and cliff areas.

The Coast Guard wishes to remind recreational walkers to ‘Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry’ as sudden wind gusts or waves can result in serious accidents.

Outside of Galway, Mayo and Donegal’s orange wind warning, the rest of the country will be under a status yellow wind warning from 5am.