Public urged to engage with survey on future of Headford

Galway bay Fm newsroom- The public is being urged to engage with a survey on the future of Headford.

The survey is part of community project Reimagine Headford, run by Headford Town Team and the Irish Architecture Foundation.

It aims to make the town a better place to live and work, and a more enjoyable place to be for locals and visitors alike.

The online questionaire is available at ReimagineHeadford.ie and will take around 15 minutes to complete.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington says they want to get buy-in from everyone in Headford and the surrounding hinterland.