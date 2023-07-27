Public urged to engage in survey on county climate action plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public are being urged to engage with a survey on Galway County Council’s Climate Action Plan for the next seven years.

It aims to deliver transformative climate mitigation and adaptation actions across the county between 2024 and 2030.

To assist the public and other stakeholders, the local authority has developed a summary report to show the evidence that has guided the plan.

It shows how temperatures in Galway on average have risen by half a degree in recent decades, while rainfall has also increased significantly.

The highest temperature on record is 30.5 degrees, recorded in Athenry on July 18th last year.

2022 was also the wettest year in the county, with precipitation levels 105 percent higher than the baseline recorded between 1961 and 1991.

The survey on the County Council’s plan to tackle climate change over the next seven years is available to the public until Friday August 25th.

Further information on the plan – and the summary report that guided it – is available at Galway.ie.