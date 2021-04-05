Public urged to donate unwanted laptops for Galway Tech2students initiative

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Members of the public are being urged to donate their unwanted laptops as part of the Galway Tech2students initiative.

The programme was first launched in April 2020 by the Trinity College Dublin Access Centre in response to the digital divide experienced by many students in DEIS schools.

The Galway collection drive is being coordinated by Galway Chamber and NUI Galway’s University of Sanctuary initiative.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can drop laptops at the Galway Chamber offices, on Merchant’s Road, every Tuesday between 9.30am and 4pm.

Meanwhile, tech2students volunteers can send out postage labels to help people who live more than 5km from the city to donate.

NUIG Sanctuary initiative coordinator Aidan Harte says donations of unwanted devices can challenge technology inequalities and promote recycling.