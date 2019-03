Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is urged to attend a public meeting in Roundstone tomorrow (25/03) to discuss plans for a new wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water estimates the equivalent of 645 wheelie bins of untreated wastewater is discharged into the bay each day.

The proposed plant will be located in private land to the north of the village and will serve a population equivalent to 1,000.

The information evening takes place at Roundstone community centre from 5.30 to 7.30pm tomorrow.