Public transport, courts and schools delayed starts due to red weather warnings

There is widespread disruption to travel and public transport services this morning as Storm Debi tracks across the country.

A red wind warning for East Galway and Roscommon is now being replaced with an orange warning until 10AM – that’s also in place for much of the east and midlands.

Schools and early childhood services have been advised to delay opening until 10AM, while Bus Eireann says there will be no school transport in counties affected by the warnings.

In Galway city, courts scheduled to start at 10:30am will now commence at 11:30am.

Several roads and car parks around the city are closed – Parts of Salthill, Silverstrand Road, Rosshill Road, Ballyloughane Road, along with Toft and Salthill car parks

Galway City Council says roads will reopen when the Red Warning has been lifted, and following attendance and clean up by Galway City Council.

While Galway County Council’s Severe Weather Management Team will continue to monitor the situation in the county