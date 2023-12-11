Galway Bay FM

11 December 2023

Public toilets to open all year round at Renville Park in Oranmore

A full-time caretaker is to be appointed at Renville Park in Oranmore – and the public toilets are to be opened all year round.

Funding for the position has been allocated in the county budget for 2024.

Located on Galway Bay, Renville Park is a hugely popular amenity offering many attractions, including extensive walkways, woodlands, and playground.

Councillor Martina Kinnane says given that popularity, it’s important that it’s maintained all year round.

