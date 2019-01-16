Current track
Public to have say on potential parking charges at Oranmore rail station

Written by on 16 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public will have the opportunity to express their views on the potential for paid parking at the train station in Oranmore.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Oranmore/Athenry Municipal District this week.

Councillor Martina Kinane told the meeting that there is great concern that parking charges will be introduced at Oranmore train station, which is currently free.

Most of her Municipal District colleagues agreed with her view that it will deter people from using public transport.

They also expressed concern that there is poor connectivity between the village and the railway station in terms of footpaths and public lighting.

Council officials said it is the general principle of the council to charge for the use of its public car parks, one of which is based at Oranmore railway station.

More at 4

