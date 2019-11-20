Public talk in the city on new concept of ‘rewilding’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A free public talk on exploring the new concept of ‘rewilding’ Ireland will take place in the city tomorrow.

Rewilding is a concept which envisions setting aside large areas of land and sea exclusively for nature, restoring lost natural eco-systems and reintroducing lost species.

The event is organised by the Irish Wildlife Trust and will explore how rewilding could define a new vision for the landscape in places like Connemara – and the challenges that may arise.

The free public talk will take place at the Dillon Theatre at NUI Galway tomorrow evening at 6.30.

Padraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust says rewilding is about restoring nature that has been lost, for the benefit of our environment – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…