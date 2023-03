From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The results of a public survey on Galway city’s streets and public spaces is to be unveiled this afternoon.

The online survey is to aid the city council’s development of a strategy to help improve the presentation of the city.

A presentation is taking place this afternoon, which is open to the public, from 12PM at the Chamber offices on Merchants Road.

CEO of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery explains what the focus will be on later: