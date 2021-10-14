Public survey launched to help guide future development of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being urged to take part in a new survey which aims to help shape the development of Galway over the next 30 years.

Galway Chamber has launched a public consultation entitled ‘Vision 2050’ in partnership with A Vision for Galway.

As part of the event, a special panoramic visualisation was created with leading architects to show what Galway might look like in 2050.

It includes a number of future projects already in the pipeline, as well as projects expected to get underway in the coming years.

Full details of the survey, as well as a range of graphics and video, can be found at GalwayChamber.com.

Chief Executive of Galway Chamber, Kenny Deery, says the future of Galway should be determined by its people…

