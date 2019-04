Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public is being asked to take part in a survey in a bid to shape a proposed Irish Language Plan for Galway city.

The online survey has been launched by NUI Galway to assess the desires and needs of the community in relation to the development of the Irish language in the city.

The survey is bilingual and anyone can take part regardless of their level of Irish.

The questionnaire will be available on the NUI Galway website until Friday the 12th of April.