Public share their opinion on Garda presence in Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has hit out at the announcement of an additional €10m in resources for Gardaí in Dublin.

It comes as the Government and Justice Minister are under pressure over street crime and violence in Dublin City Centre.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says while it’s welcome in one sense – similar annoucements are desperately needed in other areas including Galway City.

He argues local Gardaí are over-stretched and cannot maintain a visible presence on the streets.

Councillor Hoare also points to a rise in assaults, including a recent incident at Dominick Street that saw a man transported to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

David Nevin and Sarah Slevin have been asking the public if they think Gardaí have enough of a presence in Galway.

And Mayor Councillor Hoare has been speaking to David Nevin about the announcement for extra resources in Dublin.