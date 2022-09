GBFM Newsroom – The public have being sharing their opinions of today’s rebranding of NUI Galway to University of Galway – or Ollscoil na Gaillimhe.

It marks a new era for the university, which was first founded as Queen’s College as 1845, later becoming University College Galway in 1908, and NUI Galway in 1997.

These people spoke to GBFM News to give their thoughts on the latest title.