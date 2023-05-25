Public share opinions as Galway ranked 6th most Kardashian-obsessed county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research shows Galway sits just outside the top 5 most Kardashian-obsessed counties.

The famous reality TV family have been a staple of celebrity life for years, with season 3 of their newest series, The Kardashians, out today (25/5)

Interest in Ireland was gauged by Digital Funnel, who examined search terms related to the family over the past 5 years.

Newbridge in Kildare was found to be the most-obsessed, followed by Navan in Meath, Limerick City, Cork City and Dublin’s Lucan – with Galway in sixth.

Sarah Slevin and Leah Hogarty have been asking people in the city what they think of the Kardashians.

Photo – Hulu