Public representatives to decide spending of 175 thousand euro grant for Tuam

Assurances have been given to Tuam councillors that they will have final say on the Rural Regeneration and Development grant for the area.

It follows concerns raised at this week’s meeting of the municipal district over the direction and responsibility of the 175 thousand euro grant.

It comes as Action Tuam held a workshop last month involving businesses in the area, which aimed to inform the development of Tuam’s Master Plan.

