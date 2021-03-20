Public reminded closing date for entries for Galway Garda Youth Awards fast approaches

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Members of the public are being reminded that the closing date for entries for the Galway Garda Youth Awards is approaching this Tuesday.

The now annual Galway Garda Youth Awards celebrates outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 21 years from County Galway.

The closing date for nominations for the 2021 competition is Tuesday March 23.

The youth awards, which are sponsored by Supervalu, reward young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live in.

An Garda Síochána in Galway is inviting the public to nominate a young person they know who is committed to making a difference to their community.

Every nomination will receive recognition at a virtual event to be held on April 21.

The award catergories include, individual, group, special achievement and the award for community safety.

Application forms are available from any Garda Station in the Galway Division as well as participating Supervalu stores.