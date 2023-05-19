Public reacts to plans to radically overhaul Galway city bus network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public have been giving their opinions on plans to radically overhaul the city bus network.

Under the recently launched plans, services will increase by 50 percent, in the city, Barna and Oranmore areas.

There’ll be increased frequency, more stops, new bus shelters, and enhanced weekend services, as well as a 24 hour service running between Knocknacarra and Parkmore.

Public consultation events have been held this week in Taylors Hill, Oranmore, and Eyre Square.

These people spoke to David Nevin – and they weren’t happy that their areas on the outskirts of the city are being excluded