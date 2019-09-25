Public rally against Direct Provision to march through city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A public rally to protest against the Direct Provision system will march through the city this weekend.

The event is organised by the Galway Anti Racism Network and aims to highlight the inhumane conditions at such centres in Galway and across Ireland.

It’ll follow a similar protest in Oughterard on Saturday morning, which builds on a series of major demonstrations over the potential establishment of a centre near the village.

The rally through the city will assemble at Eyre Square on Saturday afternoon at 4, where it’ll meet with residents of the Great Western Direct Provision Centre.

It’ll then march to Spanish Arch where speeches will take place – after which demonstrators will march to the Eglinton Direct Provision Centre in Salthill.

Organiser Joe Loughnane has been speaking to our reporter David Nevin.

He says residents of the two Direct Provision Centres in the city are feeling ‘fearful’ in recent weeks.