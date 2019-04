Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A public protest will take place in Connemara this weekend to highlight the condition of roads in the region.

Protesters will take to the roads on Sunday in a convoy of cars, tractors and trucks in a multi stage protest across Connemara.

The first group will leave from Maam Cross on Sunday afternoon to loop around Kilkieran, Carna and Glynsk, before rejoining the N59.

