Public now advised to avoid full range of ViraPro products

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture has extended the ViraPro recall to include all of the company’s sanitary products.

It comes after hand sanitiser had to be pulled from use, as tests show it could cause irritation and possibly headaches.

The Agriculture Minister said in the Dail last night that anyone with any sanitary products from ViraPro must not use them.

Charlie McConalogue says people should return the products to the supplier.

While his Department say extending the advisory to include a wider range of products, as opposed to just the hand sanitiser, is a precaution.

Minister McConalogue also said the public should have been made aware of the problem when it was first spotted, eight days ago.

Nobody has yet explained why that delay exists, but the Minister said a review is underway and that ‘lessons need to be learned.’

A number of schools who were using that sanitiser were notified of the problem on Thursday night.

Some of those had to close yesterday as a result.