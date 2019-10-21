Public meetings to discuss Irish Language Plan for Claregalway, Annaghdown and Carnmore areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public meetings will take place this week to discuss a newly formed Irish Language Plan for the Claregalway, Annaghdown and Carnmore areas.

The draft plan has been produced by the Eachréidh Language Planning Committee following two years of consultation and development.

The committee was chosen by Udaras na Gaeltachta in 2017 to develop a language plan for the Gaeltacht region that will come into effect from 2020 to 2027.

The first public meeting will take place tomorrow evening at Annaghdown School at 8.

While a second public meeting will take place on Thursday evening at 8 at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in Claregalway.

Language planning consultant Colm Ó Cinnseala says the use of Irish in the area is now very low: