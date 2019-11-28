Public meetings and workshops to be held on Galway’s four off-shore islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of public meetings and workshops will be held on Galway’s four off-shore islands over the next two months as part of the development on a new national policy.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Galway West TD Seán Kyne confirmed the plan after the launch of the public consultation document on the new strategy with Tánaiste Simon Coveney on Sherkin Island, County Cork.

It follows the establishment of a new interdepartmental committee on the islands which comprises representatives from all government departments.

Through the work of the committee, a consultation document setting out current policies and programmes relating to island communities has been prepared and published.

It includes areas such as transport and connectivity, education and employment, infrastructure and tourism and will help to guide both the consultation and the new policy.

Minister Kyne says that as part of the consultation, he along with the officials from the Island’s Division of the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht will be visiting all of Galway’s islands over the next two months – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…