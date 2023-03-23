Public meeting to unveil plans for new school for The Bish

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city next week to unveil detailed plans for a new school building for The Bish.

The project would see St Joseph’s Patrician College relocate from Nuns’ Island to a greenfield site at Dangan.

It’ll be adjacant to University of Galway and a planning application is expected next month.

The public meeting to discuss the plans will take place at the Ardilaun Hotel on Tuesday, March 28th, from 1pm until 8pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, principal John Madden says the new school is badly needed at this point.