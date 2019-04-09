Public meeting to take place on needs analysis study for Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A public meeting will be held tomorrow on a needs analysis study for re-imagining Athenry.

It’s part of a public consultation process for the study – which will take into account the Local Area Development Plan and the Draft Public Realm Plan for the area.

The public meeting will take place tomorrow from 7pm to 10pm at Amicitia at Old Church Street in Athenry.

Submissions can also be made from tomorrow (10/4) until the 10th of May.

Vice Chair of Athenry Community Council, Shelly Herterich Quinn says it’s a great opportunity for people to share their ideas