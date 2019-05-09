Public meeting to take place in Gort on Parkrun initiative for the town

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A public meeting will take place in Gort later today to discuss forming a Parkrun in Gort.

Parkrun is a series of 5 kilometre runs held on Saturday mornings in areas of open space such as parks and promenades

The initiative was formed in 2004 by a group of runners in the UK – and now sees free events take place in 20 countries.

Five organised park runs already take place in areas across the county, including Portumna, Oranmore and Knocknacarra.

Minister for the Diaspora and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the initiative would be of great benefit to the people of South Galway and will integrate well with plans for a River Walk in the district.

The public meeting will take place at the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort at 7.30 this evening.