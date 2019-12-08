Public meeting to take place in Cill Chiaráin over Páirc na Mara development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting discussing the Páirc na Mara development will be held in Chill Chiaráin in Connemara tomorrow, December 9.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is hosting the meeting to present a scoping report for the development.

Páirc na Mara aims to be developed as a state of the art, low carbon, Marine Innovation Park, located on a greenfield site.

The scoping report forms the first stage in the preparation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the Páirc na Mara project which will make up a central part of the planning application for the project.

The meeting will be held in Halla Pobail Chill Chiaráin at 7pm on Monday.

Comments on the Scoping Report can be submitted to Údarás na Gaeltachta by close of business on December 20th.

Údarás na Gaeltachta intends to submit a planning application for the project, including the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement early next year.

