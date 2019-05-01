Public meeting to launch business plan for newscastle community centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A public meeting will take place in the city next week to launch a business plan for a community centre in the Newcastle area.

The Newcastle Combined Community Association has created the plan as part of its continued efforts to progress a community centre for the area.

The group has submitted it to Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring and a meeting with the minister has been requested.

The 5 year plan is based on the needs of the community and outlines the resources needed to meet those requirements.

It’s estimated that 1 million euro in funding will be required to build a community centre on the site provided by the city council – which is located adjacent to Croi.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…