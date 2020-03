Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting is to take place in Tuam tomorrow (Tues) to discuss plans to regenerate the area.

The meeting is led by Galway County Council and will set out a proposal for a masterplan to reinvigorate the town.

The public will have an opportunity to meet the design team and share their feedback with officials on how they feel the town can be improved.

It takes place at Tuam Library on High Street from 4pm to 8pm tomorrow.