15 November 2023
~1 minutes read
Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim
A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim.
The plans would see an existing 12m wooden pole opposite the playground, replaced with a 18m telecommunications mast.
But stopping the proposed mast would be a major uphill battle.
The original grant of permission by county planners was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents – and earlier this month it upheld the permission.
The public meeting takes place at Valeries of Aughrim tomorrow evening at 8.