Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim

Share story:

A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim.

The plans would see an existing 12m wooden pole opposite the playground, replaced with a 18m telecommunications mast.

But stopping the proposed mast would be a major uphill battle.

The original grant of permission by county planners was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents – and earlier this month it upheld the permission.

The public meeting takes place at Valeries of Aughrim tomorrow evening at 8.