Galway Bay FM

15 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim

Share story:
Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim

A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim.

The plans would see an existing 12m wooden pole opposite the playground, replaced with a 18m telecommunications mast.

But stopping the proposed mast would be a major uphill battle.

The original grant of permission by county planners was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents – and earlier this month it upheld the permission.

The public meeting takes place at Valeries of Aughrim tomorrow evening at 8.

Share story:

Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam

Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam. Two members of the Traveller comm...

An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry. The plans were approved by Galway County Council last July despite ob...

Person taken to UHG following road crash in Oranmore

A person has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Oranmore. The three vehicle incident happened at the Oranbeg Roundabout, near the Community Centr...

ESB still working to restore power to hundreds of homes across Galway

The ESB is still working to restore power to hundreds of homes in East Galway in the aftermath of Storm Debi. The worst affected areas are Ballinasloe and...