Public meeting to discuss spate of burglaries in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public crime prevention meeting will be held in Tuam next week to discuss a recent spate of burglaries in the area.

The meeting has been arranged by Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea and will be attended by high-level Gardaí.

It’s after 9 homes were recent targetted by a crime gang in the Kilcloghans, Gardenfield and Birmingham Road areas.

Four houses were broken into, while attempted raids on a further five houses were interrupted by residents.

The suspects are believed to have been travelling in a high-powered, black, Audi vehicle.

The public crime prevention meeting to discuss the situation will take place at the Corralea Court Hotel next Monday March 2nd at 8pm.

Councillor Killilea says Tuam has become more vulnerable to this type of crime due to it’s proximity to the motorway – and the meeting will address a number of issues – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…