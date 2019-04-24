Public meeting to discuss parking issues in Claddagh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss parking issues in the Claddagh area of the city will take place this evening. (24/4)

The meeting organised by the Claddagh Residents’ Association aims to highlight what’s been described as the ‘unworkable’ parking system in the area.

In 2001 the city council introduced disc parking in the Claddagh to tackle parking issues.

However, residents in the area say the cost of the permit is continually increasing and they will not be given parking permits by the council if they have off street parking.

The meeting takes place this evening in the Community and Snooker Hall at Nimmo’s Pier in the city at 8pm.

More from Secretary of the Claddagh Residents’ Association Tom Cox a 9



