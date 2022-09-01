Public meeting to discuss new Older People Council for Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place on Monday to discuss a new Older People Council for Galway City.

OPC’s aim to provide older adults with an opportunity to take a more active role in their communities and have their voices heard on local and national policy.

There’s already an OPC established for Galway County – and Galway City Council is working with Galway City Partnership to establish one for the city environs.

The meeting takes place at the Menlo Park Hotel on Monday from 10.30am until 2pm.

Among the range of guest speakers will be well-known author Michael Harding.