Public meeting to discuss gender gap in cycling rates among Galway teenagers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign is to host an online public meeting this evening which will look at the gender gap in cycling rates among teenagers.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, only 27 per cent of children in Galway who cycle to school are female.

Tonight’s meeting will look at what needs to be done to enable teenage girls to feel more confident and comfortable with cycling.

It’ll feature a talk from An Taisce Green Schools which leads the Hashtag-And-She-Cycles campaign which supports girls to start – and stay – cycling.

The meeting will take place on Zoom at 7:30 this evening and participants are asked to email [email protected] for login details.

Spokesperson for Galway Cycling Campaign, Martina Callanan says there’s a number of factors that reduce girls’ confidence in cycling….