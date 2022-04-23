Public meeting to call on volunteers for Dunmore’s Annual Festival

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A public meeting is due to be held tomorrow night with the aim to attract volunteers to the Dunmore Annual Festival.

The festival which attracts visitors from both home and abroad, is calling on the public to offer a hand in making the festival happen.

There are concerns that the lack of volunteers could lead to the cancellation of the festival altogether.

Everyone is welcome to the public meeting, which is taking place at the Dunmore Town Hall tomorrow evening at 7.

Dunmore Annual Festival committee member, David Gylnn, says its imperative for the future of the festival that more people volunteer to help.