Public meeting to be held in Clifden this afternoon to discuss future of District Hospital

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Public meeting is to be held in Clifden this afternoon to discuss the HSE’s decision to withdraw respite services from the District Hospital.

Families were contacted by the HSE on Friday, informing them that respite services will not be available from next week.

Instead, they’re being told they will have to avail of services at Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City.

It’s understood the issue relates to lack of staff – Galway Bay FM News has contacted the HSE for clarification but as of this morning has not received a response.

HSE management are to meet with local representatives tomorrow where the future of Clifden District Hospital will be discussed.

Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion said the meeting this afternoon will give people the opportunity to voice their concerns and to highlight the need for services to continue in Clifden.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell says the decision to move services from Clifden to Merlin is astonishing

Fianna Fail local councillor Gerry King told Galway Bay FM News that there is a fear that this could be the final straw for the hospital.

The meeting will be held in Clifden Town Hall this afternoon and will begin at 3pm.