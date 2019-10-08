Public meeting this week to harness pressure to get new cancer treatment centre in UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A public meeting will take place this week to discuss plans to develop a new cancer treatment centre at UHG.

Four oncologists from UHG will be there on the night to present their vision for the new oncology centre and to hear the public’s suggestions and concerns.

Organisers are also appealing to those in a position to offer financial support to the project to attend.

The public forum begins at 8pm this Thursday October 10th in the Meyrick Hotel.

