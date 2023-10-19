Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council

Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council

A public meeting is to take place later this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council

A four-member committee is driving the campaign

They’re encouraging volunteers to come on board to help deliver improved facilities for Tuam.

Tuam District Councillors have also been invited to the information evening as well as members of previous Tuam community councils.

The meeting will be held in High Cross College South Campus at 7.30 this evening.

Committee PRO Edel Concannon, says they hope to foster more collaboration.

