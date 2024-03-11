Galway Bay FM

11 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Public meeting this evening on future of Clifden Hospital

Share story:
Public meeting this evening on future of Clifden Hospital

A public meeting is to be held this evening on the future of Clifden Hospital.

The facility closed on the 26th February due to lack of agency staff and the difficulty in recruiting nurses.

No date has been given for the re-opening of the service.

HSE Senior Management has given assurances they are working hard to resolve the staffing shortage.

They say they are anxious to re-open the beds in Clifden as soon as possible.

This evening’s public meeting takes place in the Town Hall at 6.

It’s been arranged by Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion and Senator Sean Kyne.

All Public Representatives for the area have also been invited.

Share story:

HSE commits to reopening of Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea

The HSE has committed to reopening the Seven Springs Day Centre in Loughrea. That’s according to the Loughrea Concerned Citizens Group following a m...

County Cathaoirleach opens Book of Condolence for Saoirse Ruane

County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll has opened a Book of Condolence for much-loved Saoirse Ruane. The 12-year-old from Kiltullagh in Athenry was laid to res...

Planning refused for new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside

Plans for an entire new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside have been rejected by city planners. The project is a new s...

Employment slightly up last month across Galway

Employment across Galway city and county is slightly up in the past month. Over one hundred people left the Live Register, with 8,551 people unemployed in...