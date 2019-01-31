Current track
Public meeting over plan for new school building at Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen

Written by on 31 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting is to be held this evening over plans for a new school building at Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen.

The school has been included in the 2019 to 2021 Phase of the Department of Education and Skills School Building Plan.

A meeting will be held in the Halla Mór at 8pm to provide an update on progress.

School Principal Terry Kavanagh and Board member Paddy Byrne met with Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh last month at Leinster House where the progress on the building was discussed.

