Public meeting over lack of bus services in Annaghdown and Corrandulla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Corrandulla on Thursday evening over the lack of bus connectivity in the Annaghdown and Corrandulla areas, with protests set to be mobilised over the coming weeks.

The meeting to be held at the Old Girl’s School at 8.30pm will discuss the ongoing campaign to secure bus services with the most recent proposals rejected in the short-term by the National Transport Authority.

It’s understood the NTA has advised there is no funding available to support services at this time.

It has also been advised that although priority will be given to reconnect Corrandulla via Claregalway following the withdrawal of the 456 Bus Eireann service in mid-2018, the NTA does not intend to provide a direct Local Link service to Galway city from Annaghdown.

Local Independent councillor James Charity argues rural areas have been “treated in an appalling fashion” and the vital service is not being delivered despite previous commitments.

Formal protests are to take place in the coming weeks with Bus Eireann, the NTA and Local Link all put on notice regarding the planned action.

Councillor Charity says such a lack of bus services is impacting many areas of wider North Galway – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…