Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting is to be held next week in relation to the Loughrea Day Centre.

The Concerned Citizens Group are hosting the information meeting, as they continue their fight to re-open the facility at the purpose built Seven Springs centre.

It comes as a petition supporting its re-opening has gathered over 1,000 signatures.

The meeting will be held on Thursday March 2nd at the Temperance Hall in Loughrea from 8PM.