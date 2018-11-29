Current track
Public meeting on rape culture to take place in city

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on rape culture and victim blaming within the legal system will take place in the city this evening (29/11)

It’s being organised by socialist feminist movement, ROSA.

Socialist Party activist Rita Harrold, who played a leading role in ROSA’s national repeal the 8th campaign, will speak at the event.

It will focus on the issue of sexual harassment in the work place or campus and victim blaming.

The event will take place this evening (29/11) at 7.30p.m upstairs in Aras na nGael.

