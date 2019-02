Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting is to be held tomorrow on a plan for a modular homes development in Westside.

The site located behind Westside library will be used to accommodate 15 prefabricated units of two and three bedrooms.

The units which are expected to come into operation in September are designed to have a life-span of five years, with officials hoping to wind them down in three years as other further longer term housing solutions become available.