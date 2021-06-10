Public meeting on housing issues in Galway to be hosted online

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting addressing housing issues in Galway will be hosted online next week.

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis, Labour spokesperson on Housing Senator Rebecca Moynihan and Karina Timothy of Galway Threshold will discuss the various issues contributing to the current housing crisis at the roundtable event.

It comes as Galway’s population is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, while there is already a large number of applicants on the City Council’s social housing waiting list.

Councillor McNelis argues the Local Authority must play a proactive role in providing additional capacity, as well as fostering development of high-quality accommodation sufficient to meet demand.

The meeting will be streamed on Councillor McNelis’ Facebook page from 7pm on Monday (June 14).