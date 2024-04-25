Galway Bay FM

25 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Public meeting on disability access to take place in Portumna tomorrow

Share story:
Public meeting on disability access to take place in Portumna tomorrow

A public meeting on disability access will take place in Portumna tomorrow.

Physical Impairment Ireland, a leading disabled Persons Representative Organisation, is hosting the meeting.

It will be held tomorrow evening from 8PM in Portumna Town Hall, and public representatives along with local Gardaí have been invited to attend.

Local disability advocate, and Chair of Physical Impairment Ireland, Peter Gohery is one of the organisers of the meeting:

Share story:

MEP for this area 'Ming' Flanagan says he's now less of a eurosceptic

Independent MEP for this area Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says his time in the European Parliament has made him less of a eurosceptic. The Midlands N...

Fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

Fresh plans have been lodged to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks. The 189-bedroom hotel would be a 15 storey building, located at the corner of L...

Over half a million in funding for migrant inclusion project in Galway City

Over half a million euro in funding has been announced for a migrant inclusion project based in Galway City. Minister Joe O’Brien has announced €632,9...

Shop thefts up 20% in city compared to last year

Shop thefts are up 20% in Galway compared to this time last year. This was heard during a report by Olivia Maher, Crime and Policing Analyst for An Garda ...