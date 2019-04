Galway bay fm newsroom:

A public meeting on crime prevention and home security will take place in the city later this month. (23/4)

It’ll be attended by Garda Crime Prevention Officer for Galway, Sergeant Michael Walsh.

The public meeting will take place at the SCCUL Enterprise Centre in Ballybane on Tuesday April 23rd at 7.30pm.

