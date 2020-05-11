Public meeting on campaign to make Galway streets safer for cyclists and walkers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online public information meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) in a bid to generate ideas for a campaign which aims to change Galway’s streets for walkers and cyclists.

The initiative is led by Galway Cycling Campaign and aims to make public spaces safer for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency this summer.

The group has written an open letter to city council officials signed by nearly 200 organisations and individuals.

Martina Callanan of Galway Cycling Campaign says there is a need to make the city easier, safer, and more pleasant in order to maintain the two metre social distance.

The public meeting takes place tomorrow evening at 8 via Zoom with meeting details available on the Galway Cycling Campaign website.