Public meeting in Tuam over potential sludge hub in the town

A public meeting will take place in Tuam tonight over a proposal to use Tuam wastewater treatment plant as a potential sludge hub centre for the wider Northwest region

Local Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea says the development would be damaging at a time when Tuam is rebuilding its reputation.

He argues the waste water treatment facility is only fit to serve the Tuam area and the future expansion of the town under the Local Area Plan.

It comes as Irish Water has published a site selection methodology report which identifies Tuam and Sligo as potential sludge hub centres for the northwest.

The National Wastewater Sludge Management Plan estimates that by 2040 around 50,000 truck-loads of sludge will be generated each year.

The meeting will take place this evening at 8 in the Corralea Court Hotel.

Cllr Killilea says he hopes residents of the Tuam area will come out to support local councillors in opposing this potential project.

