Public meeting in Oughterard next week on planned traffic lights at bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Oughterard next week to discuss plans for traffic lights at the bridge.

The plans have drawn mixed views from local councillors as to how they might impact the area.

The traffic light system is a seperate project from the planned construction of a pedestrian footbridge in the area.

The public meeting will take place at the community centre on Monday at 8pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, chair of the meeting John Gibbons indicated he’s not happy with the idea.